Computerization of 223 National Savings centres completed to facilitate investors

Islamabad

National Savings has completed automation and computerization of its 223 Centres to facilitate investors and ensure more effectiveness in execution of routine work.

More than 200 such Centres are now centrally connected, official sources at Finance Division said on Sunday.

The sources said present government under ambit of National Savings had taken steps to attract more investment in National Savings Schemes and to facilitate investors and these included launch of non-financial version of Mobile Application i.e Qoumi Bachat Digital.

The National Savings has become first-ever non-bank member of Banking Clearing House System which has reduced cheque processing time from 7-10 days to 1-3 days only.

The Department has also launched state-of-the-art Call Center which is backed by a Computerized Complaint Resolution System and added Call Centre can be accessed through a dedicated number and all complaints of customers are tracked through system generated complaint ID till their final resolution.

The other steps included mobile application enabled National Savings to view up-to-date Certificate and Account Balances, access product-wise investment details, get SMS and email alerts on any transactions in accounts/certificates, view transactional history and account statements, search draw results of prize bonds and save prize bond numbers for future draws.

Permission for Third-Party Payment against National Savings Withdrawal Slips was another step through which customers of Savings Account can now pay their routine expenditure like utility bill, school fee etc. to beneficiary directly.

The National Savings has also developed schemes for family members of martyrs called Shuhada Family Welfare Account (SFWA) and extension of Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) Structuring of a new scheme for Non-Resident Pakistanis through Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates (OPSCs), consideration and establishment of a Sharia Window of National Savings to launch Islamic Schemes and launch of Rs 40,000 Premium Prize Bonds (Registered) with dual features of both prize money and bi-annual profit payments were the other major steps introduced.—APP