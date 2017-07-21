Computer labs in girl schools

Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology (IT) was establishing modern computer labs in 226 girls public educational institutions of the federal capital. According to sources on Thursday, the teachers for these computer labs would be hired on a contract for the period of three years and their salaries would be paid by the ministry of IT.

During this contract period, Federal Directorate of Education would induct teachers on regular basis for these labs. The computer labs would only be established in all girls schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the ministry of IT would bear all expenditures in this regard.—APP

