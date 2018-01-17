Computer lab inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of newly renovated Agha Hasan Abedi Computer Lab was held at Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) here on Tuesday. Noorjehan Bilgrami inaugurated the computer lab, who is one of the founding members of IVS and the first Executive Director of the school.

Noorjehan Bilgrami recalled how the IVS was established. She said it is over two decades ago, in 1990 a group of artists, designers and architects felt a strong need to do something meaningful for this city and finally decided to established an educational institute and the IVS came in to being after the hard work and dedication of the founding members.

The Executive Director Samina Khan in her welcome address thanked the participants for attending the inauguration ceremony. She also thanked Mehkari for the financial contribution made by the Imdad Foundation.—APP

