‘Compromise’ gets released murder accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Friday released a murder accused after a compromise between the accused and victims’ parties.

According to details, Zahoor Hussain so Muhammad Ali resident of Chakri murdered a shopkeeper Jamal Khan in Ramna police limits over a dispute in January this year.

The police registered a case under section 302/34 of Pakistan Penal Code and arrested the accused and produced the challan before the court.

The victims’ heirs submitted the affidavits before the court of compromise between the two parties over the matter against which the AD&SJ ordered to release the accused in the case.—APP

