Comprehensive security plan devised for capital on Eid

Islamabad Capital Territory Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and decided to augment the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The final review and approval of this plan was given by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi while presiding over a meeting here at Rescue 15. The meeting held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri was attended among others by four Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials.

The IGP, Sultan Azam Temuri has directed the police to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days and comprehensive plan has been devised by SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi.

The SSP of Islamabad has also directed for effective security measures in the city on this occasion. Hundreds of Masajid, imambargahs and several other religious gathering will be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid ul Fitr prayers.

Policemen would also patrol in the various sectors and police in charges of circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations in various locations.

Sub Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible of the security around worship places. They may be provided additional force on their request for the effective patrolling and security at Eid congregations in various sectors. Duty rosters would be prepared by the in charges of police stations and policemen would patrol in various sectors during day and night timings to check house burglaries and ensure protection to properties during Eid holidays.

The mobile officers and police guard posted at Mosques, Imambargahs, public/picnic places will take notice of the beggars hovering around the premises and will take legal action against them.

Special focus is to ensure safety to properties and stop frequent incidents of theft and car lifting during Eid holidays while security of bus stands, shopping malls, metro bus stations and other worship places have been also enhanced.

As a part of security measures, police pickets would be erected at all important entry and exit points for checking of vehicles. Bomb disposal squad will remain available at short notice and all public places, parks, play grounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

Security advisory for the citizens would be issued to ensure protection to their valuables. Islamabad police would ensure sessions with citizens seeking their cooperation for ensuring effective security measures.

However, citizens have been asked to keep some lights on within the House and also assign duty of some person to look after the house. Police said that no valuables including jewelery and cash should be left at home and all doors should be properly locked.

It has been appealed to inform local police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any suspicious activity.—INP

