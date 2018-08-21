Comprehensive security measures for Eid

Staff Reporter

The police in the provincial capital put in place special security measures to provide foolproof security for Eidul Azha.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that 40 DSPs, 88 inspectors and more than 10,000 policemen under the supervision of 14 SPs would perform security duties to maintain law and order during Eid.

The additional police force, along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit, would also conduct patrolling at important thoroughfares in city besides cattle markets, while police mobile vans, motorcycle squads, and others would also be on duty.

The policemen have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during the Eid days. The police in-charges of circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations.

The security of bus stands, shopping malls, metro bus stations and other important points have also been enhanced. As part of security measures, the police pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points of the city for checking of vehicles. Various police teams would conduct search and sweep operations in their areas. The LTC Enforcement Department and Secretary Regional Transport Authority has jointly constituted special teams at General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh, City Bus Terminal, Niazi Chowk, Jinnah Terminal at Thokar to take action against overcharging, non-displaying of fare tables on public transport, overloading in public service vehicles.

A spokesman for LTC said that strict action would be taken against violators of public transport laws and fine would be imposed so that commuters do not bear any kind of hassle on Eid.

