Comprehensive model schools to be opened in March: Edu Minister

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Thursday said that 25 English medium and Comprehensive model schools to be inaugurated in March.

He said that the Sindh Education Department is going to inaugurate 25 English Medium and Comprehensive Model Schools in March across Sindh, while chairing a meeting at his office here in Sindh Assembly Building, said a press release.

He said that the schools would be inaugurated in districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Nowshero Feroz, Sanghar, Khairpur Mirs, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas, Mityari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin and Umerkot.

Secretary Education Schools Iqbal Hussain Durrani also attended the meeting. He said that these schools would work under Public Private Partnership mode and would be handed over to Education Management Organizations so that the desired goals might be achieved.

The meeting was also informed that out of 25 schools, 15 were English Medium Schools and 10 were Comprehensive Model Schools.

On this occasion the Secretary Education sSchools Iqbal Hussain Durrani informed the Minister for Education regarding installation of RO Plants in government schools in order to solve the issue of pure drinking water to the students in schools.—APP

