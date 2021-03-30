Composite uplift a mission: Firdous

Says CM announced historic package of Rs17.6b for Chiniot, Sargodha

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that composite development is the mission of the PTI government, adding that the government is determined to develop every district of the province.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Dr Firdous regretted that rulers of the former regime made gave hollow slogans to people and institutions were weakened in the past for the sake of personal interest, while national interests and public needs were neglected in policy formulation.

The Special Assistant said the CM announced new projects worth Rs17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha and inaugurated development schemes costing billions of rupees.

She said the CM also directed early completion of the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road project with an amount of Rs12.7 billion.

Dr Firdous said the CM announced a development package of Rs12 billion for Sargodha to complete 43 development projects including a social security hospital, emergency services and casualty ward in DHQ hospital and 26 mega road sector projects.

The SACM said the CM also announced new development projects of Rs5.61 billion for Chiniot including six road sector projects.

She said the CM inaugurated four road sector projects in Chiniot costing Rs43.71 crore besides laying the foundation stones of two projects of Rs85.31 crore.

The 250-bed THQ hospital, district complex and police lines will be established in Chiniot and the development package also includes many other projects relating to construction and repair of roads, drainage and supply of water, she added.

Dr Firdous said that PDM is an alliance of rejected elements who are not faithful and loyal to the country, adding that its only agenda is to safeguard the looted wealth and money.

She said that the unnatural PDM alliance has died due to the hypocrisy of its leadership, adding that PDM is history now.

The Special Assistant said that parties comprising PDM were actually deceiving each other and Maryam Nawaz is the biggest loser among all.

She questioned how will the PPP bring a vote of no confidence with just 7 seats in the assembly? She said that Maulana will think twice before doing politics next time as he has already been humiliated enough by the infant political leaders.

The PM Imran Khan has tested negative for covid-19 and now he is refreshed and ready to defeat his political opponents, concluded the SACM.