Composite development a commitment: CM

Reiterate pledge to weed out crippling disease at inauguration of 5-day anti-polio drive

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to achieve 100 percent vaccination target to completely overcome polio.

“Anti-corona SoPs will be followed by polio workers visiting every knock and corner to achieve the targets.”

The chief minister said that DCs and ACs should work hard to achieve the targets and children from other provinces should also be administered the anti-polio vaccine.

Buzdar also asked the parliamentarians to play their role because the government is striving hard to make Punjab a polio-free province.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration anti-polio drive at his office here on Friday. On the occasion, he administered anti-polio drops to children.

The CM informed that a strong squad comprising 120,000 health workers will administer drops to 20 million children below five years of age in 36 districts of Punjab during the five-day-long campaign starting from March 29.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a ceremony organised by WHO to acknowledge the services rendered by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during corona.

The chief minister and WHO’s country head in Pakistan presented a shield to Dr Yasmin Rashid for performing duties as a frontline worker during the corona pandemic.

WHO representative said the health minister has worked hard to save thousands of lives under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM stated the international acknowledgement of the work done by Dr Yasmin Rashid is a matter of pride for the Punjab government.

The government has provided ample resources to the health department to efficiently deal with this virus, he added.

The health minister thanked the WHO and the chief minister adding that the government is working hard to deal with the third wave.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari called on CM Usman Buzdar and expressed gratitude to him for the development package announced for Gujranwala. Yunis Ansari and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that composite development is a commitment and the government is working for serving the masses.

My doors are always open for resolving public-related issues and I will also monitor the development projects for their timely completion because Gujranwala is my own city.

Meanwhile, the people have rejected the negative narratives of the opposition and the unnatural PDM alliance has also died, he added.