Complicit diplomacy

Mahrukh A Mughal

THE recent punitive 105 missile attacks by America, Britain and France made the world more vicious than ever. Not from now but this villainous tale of attacks is happening off and on from last seven years by Israel and its allies. The US and Russia are highly prudent and circumspect being the military mights in defence and security and have intense preparation like Tornado F16, F18 etc for such wars and in a very little time span such formidable powers can prepare themselves for war and attacks. They have even well equipped naval and air bases like Al Tabaqah near Al Raqqa in north Syria and Al Tanf where the U.S troops are training Kurdish groups and preventing the Syrian and Russians from crossing. It is obscuring to say that Assad government has veritably used the chemical weapons in Douma by which hundred of people and children have lost their life. Syria had ever been the state carrying well-established stockpile for chemical weapons and its government made a high mark in making and creating chemical weapons.

Therefore in 2013, UN decided that Syria should have to abandon its power of manufacturing chemical weapons and they must need to exterminate this capability completely. So to obliterate Syria from this capability the UN inspectors came to Syria to research and identify as where these chemical weapons produce and how to demolish them. That time the Western powers were much less in faith towards Bashar al Assad regime that he would not sabotage his nuclear weapons capability so that moment Russia becomes the guarantor that he will guarantee and assure about Syria’s abandonment from nuclear and chemical weapons. Thereafter in 2013, this actually happened that chemical weapons were being destroyed as Assad government cooperate with the UN and it was then certified by UN that Syria’s ability to make chemical weapons has come to an end. Suddenly after this certification of abandonment, certain attacks took place after which Assad claimed that the rebel and militia groups are being supported by the Western powers and from some other way they are getting the facility of chemical weapons and he denied any of its usage.

Chemical and nuclear weapons are highly distinctive from other weaponry in terms of its sensitivity, reactiveness and requires high precautions and safety measures. Many spectators cogitate that rebels and militias cannot be highly trained in handling of such weapons through smuggling and in installations. So seemingly only state can ship and install such weaponry. For that many thinks that the responsibility lays on the Bashar al Assad government that they might have used the facility. It is so unnerving to know that Russia has been so tempestuous in defending Assad and pledged intensely to support him but he did not use his world’s modernized air defence system S-400 to intercept the punitive missiles and to destroy them. It seems complicit and complicated diplomacy in terms of Russian interests in Syria and with Assad. Russia has certain conflicts and reservations over Assad’s government but he still cannot afford to aggravate his relations towards European Union and US or to wage any nuclear war for Assad.

Though Russia wants to maintain its influence as regional and global power through its balancing strategy and to establish its long access to Mediterranean through his two air and naval bases (Khmeimim and Tartus), selling weapons to Syria, exterminating militants as an apprehension for the rising militancy within its borders, to exhibit as a hegemony and needs a friendly government in Damascus which should not be pro-American or Britain. For many times, Israel has attacked Hezbollah forces in Syria but Russia did not retaliate so it seems complicit that the situation is not in a black or white, it appears as something grey that all the attacks were without the killings of Russian forces as even in the recent attack Russian personnel, fighters, pilots and its army was displaced and dislocated from their bases and localities as being informed earlier by its hidden allies US, Israel and EU. So the sufferings were to be tolerated by the Iranian and Syrian leftovers. Putin has assured that he would be supporting Assad but the remaining work should be done by Iran and Syria and I would not be responsible for anything further. Meanwhile, Iran is pursuing its national and strategic interests as Hezbollah a very important militia residing in Lebanon and for 20 years Iran has groomed and invested so much in them. From Syria to Iran a supply line go through Hezbollah in Lebanon. If Syria would be out from Assad’s control then Iran would not be able to send supplies to Hezbollah. So this specifies Iran support to Assad’s government.

But a point of attention for Assad relies over the fact that Muslim countries lack the coalition on Syrian war. As the reason is evident, Hafiz al Assad the father of Bashar al Assad was an air force officer, came in power in 1970 and remained in power for three decades, acted as leftist, pro-Soviet and socialist state and endured an unbending Arab hostility towards Israel. Decades earlier, Syria possessing substantial forces to fight with Israel and was highly domineering over Turkey, Gulf and Middle Eastern States. Claiming itself as the only revolutionary state and designating others as pro-American so it left no stone unturned to destabilize them off and on through various overt tactics. Now the Muslim States got the opportunity to take revenge from Bashar al Assad regime, which is resulting advantageous for their western foes and disastrous for them.

— The author, a freelance columnist, is based in Lahore.