Completion of under-construction roads ordered

Staff Reporter

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to first complete under-construction roads after categorization of new and old projects under Rural Access Road Programme.

Chairing a meeting of Steering Committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister for implementation of the programme here, the Provincial Minister added that social and economic factors must also be kept in view while constructing the link roads. As per availability of land, he said, widening of roads could be considered for villages having greater traffic load.

Hashim Jawan said that PTI’s Rural Access Road Programme did not confined only to facilitate the farmers to have an easy access to markets but to also ensure smooth traveling among populated areas as well as provide other facilities to the people.

Provincial Finance Minister said that revenue generation strategy was also inevitable to make these projects viable economically so that repair and maintenance of these roads could not become difficult in future, and this task would continue in accordance with the set mechanism.

