Completion of development projects to be expedited: Khusro

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the government was committed to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects across the country for sustained economic growth.

The completion of projects will benefit the people in terms of creating job opportunities and other related socio-economic dividends said in a statement issued by Ministry of Planning,Development and Reforms here on Wednesday.

The minister was talking to Special Assistant to PM on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, and Chairman Union Council Sohan, Malik Amir, who called on him.

During the meeting, two projects under CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad came under discussion.

The project under CDA related to up-gradation of road from Koral Chowk to Rawat from 4-lane dual carriageway to 8-lane dual carriageway costing around 11 billion rupees.

Another project under MCI related to supply of drinking water to Islamabad from Tarbela/Ghazi Brotha dams costing around 75 billion rupees was also deliberated upon. Under this project, pipeline will be laid to supply clean drinking water to residents of the capital. The minister assured of all possible support and cooperation in completion of these projects.—APP

