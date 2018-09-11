Completion of CPEC project top priority of both countries: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that being a game changer project, completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is top priority of both Pakistan and China.

The Speaker NA stated this while chairing a detailed meeting regarding CPEC held in the Parliament House here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Mr. Pervez Khattak, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Mr. Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Mr. Khusro Bukhtiar, State Minister Mr. Murad Saeed, Advisor for Establishment Division Mr. Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Senator Fida Muhammad, members of Provincial Assembly KPK, local leaderships and concerned authorities of CEPC. The project Director briefed the Committee about the CEPC.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that friendship between Pakistan and China will prove hallmark to enhance the development and progress of the region. He said that the CEPC project is not for both countries but also a game changer for the Central Asian countries. He said that early completion of the project is the top priority of both the countries.

The Speaker NA said that future of the people of the both the nations were attached with the project and so its completion is inevitable. He said that during the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of China a detailed discussion has been made for its early completion and interest of the project for both the counties was also discussed.

Asad Qaiser said that the incumbent government has fully focused on the project. He said that with CEPC project the shortage of energy will be overcome. Coastal areas of the country will become hub of the trade and business due to the CPEC Project, he said and added that after completion of the project the system of the railways will be expanded and become economical.

The Speaker NA said that relations between China and Pakistan were invincible and commitment of the government to complete CPEC was in top national priorities. He said that Pakistan and China are strategic partners and both countries wanted to strengthen the corporation in all sectors including CPEC.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Mr. Khusro Bakhtiar said that Pakistan and China were bosom friends from decades. He said that the CPEC project is symbol of friendship between both the countries. He further said that Industrial Zone will be established in the whole country and electricity will be supplied to whole country including Baluchistan.

The Minister Planning, Development and Reforms said that transportation of goods will be made economical and easy by Railways and we are committed to strengthen the rail system from Karachi to Peshawar.