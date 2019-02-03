Complete strike in occupied Kashmir on Modi’s visit

Observer Report

Srinagar

A complete shutdown was observed in occupied Kashmir on Sunday amid protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory.

The shutdown and protests came on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, which was supported by the Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

As Modi visited Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones for different developmental projects, Kashmiris brought all commercial activities to a halt and staged demonstrations against New Delhi’s state-sanctioned brutalities. Train operations were stopped and traffic flow also remained limited in the occupied region. Shops and businesses were shut while thousands of armed Indian forces and commandos in flak jackets spread out across the area and closed off roads with coiled razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests and attacks during Modi’s visit.

Traffic was sparse, with buses staying off the roads and few cars venturing out in Srinagar, the main city and the center of urban dissent against Indian occupation.Authorities detained dozens of activists overnight and put Kashmiri leaders under house arrest to stop them from staging any protest in Srinagar.

They also shut internet on mobile phones and suspended train services in the Kashmir Valley, a common tactic to make organising protests difficult and discourage dissemination of protest videos.

Modi arrived in the remote mountainous Ladakh region bordering China and Pakistan on Sunday morning, where he inaugurated a university.

“A person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiri resistance ordered killings and damaging properties, hurting Kashmiri economy and other oppressive measures deserves only a protest from those he has been oppressed,” the leaders said in a statement.

Anti-India sentiments run deep in Kashmir, which in recent years has seen renewed attacks and repeated public protests. More than 80,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Kashmiris have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding that the Indian-occupied areas be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

In a statement, the JRL said Modi was seeking to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination by ordering killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics. The Kashmiri leaders asserted that any such person deserved to be welcomed only with protests. In their bid to quell anti-India demonstrations, the occupying force imposed a curfew and has either taken into custody or put under house arrest many Hurriyat leaders including Gilani and Mirwaiz.

Troop deployment was also increased in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas of the occupied territory, while internet and mobile services were shut.

Additionally unarmed aerial vehicles and drones were used for surveillance.

In a statement, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Indian PM’s visit to Srinagar was tantamount to “rubbing salt in the wounds of all Kashmiris”.

PM Haider said the people of Kashmir categorically reject the legitimacy of Modi’s visit and his development projects. He said Indian troops have committed unspeakable atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied territory during Modi’s tenure.

“Shootings on funeral processions and the use of pellet guns to blind, injure and kill Kashmiri youth have become routine. Modi has turned all of Occupied Kashmir into a military camp,” said Haider.

