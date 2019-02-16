Complete shutter down against water shortage

Staff Reporter

Badin

Complete shutterdown strike observed in Tarai town-Badin while hundreds of protestors including school going children of different schools, teachers, representatives of civil society, citizens, villagers and others held protest demonstration against the acute water shortage in Imam Wah, Tarai town-Badin on Saturday. While marching different main wayfares of Tarai town-Badin, hundreds of protesters hailing from different villages and revenue villages of town Tarai-Badin staged protest demonstration and taken out the protest rally from Tarai town to Imam wah where it turned into demonstration and sit-in.

Addressing the protestors, renowned growers, citizens, representatives of civil society of Tarai Town-Badin including Abdullah Saraz, Haji Naem Memon, Madad Ali Rahimoon, Wakio Mallah, Ali Bha Nohani, Bachal Samoon and others while addressing the protesters said that people presides in the area of Tarai town-Badin were deprived of thier basic right of water from previous more than six months adding that alledged that water barriers of eight feet on head of Imam wah were illegally installed which were also creating many obstacles in getting water to the people of Tarai-town Badin.

Share on: WhatsApp