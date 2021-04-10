Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK today

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, today (Sunday), against the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to register protest against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar deplored that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of innocent youth day in and day out is part of this policy.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said killings and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory cannot suppress the Kashmir liberation movement.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, addressing a condolence meeting at Safakadal in Srinagar said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for durable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the desecration of a mosque and the Holy Quran during the recent cordon and search operation in Jan Mohallah area of Shopian has sent shockwaves across the occupied territory and people have expressed anger and resentment against the sacrilegious act by Indian troops.

The troops during their firing caused severe damage to the mosque while burning and tearing into pieces copies of the Holy Quran.

The analysts have referred to such past incidents of burning of Charar-e-Sharief and desecration of Dargah Hazratbal and Jamia Masjid Srinagar and have said that India was deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Kashmir.

As per the official data as many as 4,350 persons were languishing in various jails of the territory by the end of February this year.

The data shows that 4,212 males and 138 females were languishing in 13 jails of IIOJK and of all these detainees, only 170 were convicts.

It is believed that the actual number of the detainees is much higher than the official figures.

On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Nisar Hussain Rathar and Shakeel Ahmed Butt appeared before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them.

Hearing of another fake case registered against illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Hurriyat leaders was held in TADA court, Jammu.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal held a demonstration in Garhi Dopatta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the recent killing of seven youth by Indian troops in IIOJK.—KMS