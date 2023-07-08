Complete shutdown will be observed in Indian ille-gally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) today to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to pay glowing tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad on July 08 in 2016.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people of the occupied territory to observe a complete strike tomorrow to convey a message to the world, particularly the United Nations, that the Kashmiris are offering unparalleled sacrifices for their right to self-determination acknowledged by the UN through its several resolutions.

He said that the 8th July would be observed as Youm-e-Tajdeed-e-Ahad to reiterate the Kashmiris’ resolve to accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

The APHC spokesman said that the shutdown is also aimed at letting India know that the people of Kashmir reject its illegal occupation over their homeland and that they demand a permanent settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations.—KMS