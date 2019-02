Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, today, to mark the 35th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th of February in 1984.

According to Kashmir Median Service, call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.—KMS

