Complete shutdown to be observed in IOK today

Mirwaiz urges world to help stop Kashmiris’ genocide

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has appealed to the world community to take effective measures to stop the genocide of the Kashmiris and gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory and for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said that Indian troops enjoying unbridled powers under black laws had been involved in the killing of innocent Kashmiris on one pretext or the other on daily basis during the last almost three decades. He said that the Indian forces’ personnel in the name of cordon and search operations had unleashed a reign of terror across the occupied territory. He pointed out that on one hand, the puppet authorities were claiming the release of the youth arrested during mass uprisings in 2010 and 2016 while on the other, they continued with imposition of restrictions, arrests, house-to-house searches and targeted killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, people staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in Islamabad town, today, against the recent killing of innocent youth by the troops. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the police personnel.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders and activists including, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Bilal Siddiqi and Umar Aadil Dar to prevent them from visiting Islamabad and Kulgam areas to express solidarity with the families of the martyred youth.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed in occupied Kashmir, today, against the surge in killings and other grave human rights violations by the troops in the territory. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The JRL urged the people to make the shutdown call a success.

The family members of a youth, Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who was arrested by police in New Delhi, staged a protest in Srinagar, today, saying that the police were implicating him in frivolous charges. Bilal Ahmed was arrested by the Delhi police on the charges of involvement in the Red Fort attack that took place on 22nd December, 2000. Three Indian Army personnel were killed in the indiscriminate firing at Red Fort.—KMS