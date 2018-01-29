Complete shutdown observed in IOK

Curfew-like restrictions imposed in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, normal life was paralyzed by complete shutdown, against the killing of two youth in firing by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in Shopian district.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

The authorities had imposed curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to prevent anti-India protests. Especial restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Maisuma, Maharaj Gunj and Safakadal areas of Srinagar. Additional paramilitary and police personnel were deployed on bridges and streets in all small and major towns of occupied Kashmir. The authorities suspended train service in South Kashmir, while mobile and internet services were snapped in the Valley.

Two civilians identified as Javaid Ahmad Butt and Suhail Javaid Lone were martyred and many other were injured when the troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Ganowpora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funerals of the martyred youth in their native Balpora and Gawanpora villages. They were laid to rest amid anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the unprovoked killing of Javaid and Suhail. They termed the murder as part of a well-planned strategy to commit genocide of the Kashmiri youth.

On the other hand, popular social networking website Facebook has blocked the page of the ‘Kashmir Global Campaign’ on its website across India.

The campaign was launched by non-resident Kashmiris in the United Kingdom with an aim to create awareness and highlight the Kashmir issue.—KMS