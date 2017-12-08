Complete shutdown observed in Hajin

World maintaining criminal silence: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has said that the Kashmiris are being subjected to the worst kind of torture and oppression but the champions of human rights are maintaining a criminal silence for the sake of their economic benefits.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, announced to observe complete shutdown on 10th December, the International Human Rights Day, against gross human rights violations in the territory. A protest rally will be taken out from Lal Chowk towards UN observers’ office in Srinagar on the same day. A seminar to highlight miseries of Kashmiris will be held on Saturday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar said that the PDP led puppet administration was unnecessarily prolonging the detention of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in and outside Kashmir Valley. The APHC said that the PDP, which was the creation of Indian agencies, was playing deceitful politics with the Kashmiri people. The statement said, the Kashmir valley, especially south and north Kashmir are witnessing a new phase of terror and torture at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

The Kashmiris will stage peaceful protests, tomorrow, against the US President Donald Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem as Israeli capital. Call for the protests has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leadership in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, said Jerusalem represents the religious sentiments of over one billion Muslims living across the globe and the US decision amounts to political bankruptcy of the fascist Trump regime.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Hajin area of Bandipora district against the harassment of residents and vandalism of their property by Indian forces. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed, while traffic was off the road. JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement strongly condemned the oppression unleashed by Indian forces in the town.

Speakers at a discussion panel in Brussels urged the international community to play its role in putting an end to rights violations, perpetrated by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir. The event was jointly organized by Kashmir Council EU and International Community for Human Development. Those who addressed the function included Anthea McIntyre, Julie Ward, Cédric Gerbehaye, Anthoney Crasner and Ali Raza Syed.—KMS