Complete shutdown in IOK on Thursday

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed across the territory on Thursday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of July 13, 1931 martyrs. The Thursday’s strike will be the last programme of the weeklong protest calendar, call for which has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the day to reiterate the pledge that they will continue the mission of their martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination. The day will be marked by a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where martyrs of 1931 are buried.

On 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule. Meanwhile, the joint resistance leadership wrote a petition to the member states of the United Nations, international organizations and human rights defenders and bodies and urged them to play their role in finding out a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute. They said that non-resolution of the dispute had become the main reason of enormous suffering of the people of Kashmir and the flagrant violation of the basic human rights committed by the Indian state apparatus.—Agencies