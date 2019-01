Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, today, in north Kashmir’s Handwara town against the massacre of civilians by the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel on this day in 1990.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shutdown call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to remember civilians killed after BSF personnel opened fire on demonstrators on January 25, 1990.—KMS

