Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed at Aripanthan in Beerwah area of Budgam district, today, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of four civilians. The civilians, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Javaid Ahmed Najar and Javaid Ahmed Sheikh, were killed when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in the area two years ago.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp