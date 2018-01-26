Complete shutdown in Handwara on massacre anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Handwara, today, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of victims of a deadly massacre in the town.

Seventeen innocent Kashmiris were killed when Indian paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) personnel had opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators in the town on this day in 1990. The authorities have imposed restrictions in the town to prevent people from holing protests.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement activists including Irshad Ahmed Aijaz Ahmad ,Ashiq Hussain, Khursheed Ahmed ,Arshad Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Khan Dawood and Malik Muzafer organized prayers meeting at martyrs’ graveyard in Handwara and paid tributes to all innocent victims.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the Handwara martyrs.

On the other hand, the Chairman International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement quoting reports claimed said that 55 people died in BSF firing on the fateful day.

“There is an FIR vide number 10/1990 stands registered against BSF in police station Handwara. I had filed a petition vide number 30/2012 in Human Rights Commission about the incident and the Commission after investigating the matter issued a notice to India and top police and administrative officials. So far, the Commission has not given any verdict about this massacre,” he added.—KMS