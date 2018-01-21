Complete shutdown in Gaw Kadal area today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed the chargesheet filed by Indian investigating agency NIA against several Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders as fake and false.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said, the chargesheet filed by the NIA against Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Merajuddin, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Kamran Yousuf, Javaid Ahmed Butt and Zahoor Ahmed Watali and witnesses listed in the case are part of India’s plan to subject them to political vengeance. He maintained that there is no constitutional and moral justification to arrest these people and demanded their immediate release. The APHC Chairman also strongly condemned the arrest of Muhammad Yasin Malik and house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements expressed concern over increasing tension between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control. They urged the two countries to come to the table of negotiations to settle the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League at a function in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. Party Chairman, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, addressed the function over phone from Islamabad.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a meeting presided over by its Chairman, Muhammad Sultan Magray, in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people were rendering unparalleled sacrifices to secure their inalienable right to self-determination and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed in Gaw Kadal and its adjoining areas in Srinagar, tomorrow, against a brutal massacre carried out by Indian troops in 1990. Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. More than 50 innocent people were killed in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on 21st January in 1990 when Indian forces had resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops on the previous night.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders, Hilal Ahmed War and Bilal Siddiqi, from their residences in Srinagar, today, to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations against the Gaw Kadal massacre, tomorrow.

Eight Indian policemen including an officer were injured after an unknown person hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station.—KMS