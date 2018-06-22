Complete shutdown against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, today, against the continued killing spree by the Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. It was also aimed at registering protest against the cold-blooded murder of veteran Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while traffic was off the road.

Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik after raiding his residence in Maisuma area of Srinagar early morning today and lodged him at Kothibagh Police Station.

The occupation authorities put other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Hilal Ahmed War, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading demonstrations against the killings. The detention of Hurriyat leaders was condemned by the APHC and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements. The authorities also suspended train services across the Kashmir Valley.

Syed Ali Gilani telephonically addressing from Srinagar the mourners of a martyred youth, Aadil Ahmed Lone, at Pinjora in Tral area of Pulwama district paid tributes to him and other youth recently killed by the troops.

He said that the Kashmiri youth were laying their lives for achieving freedom from Indian bondage and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Zamruda Habib, in their statements said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Kachipora area of Pulwama district, today, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.—KMS