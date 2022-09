Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the complete schedule and the squads for the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as the domestic cricket season turns towards the red-ball format after the conclusion of the National T20 Cup.

The two-month-long tournament will begin tomorrow (the 27th of September) with each side set to meet each other twice.

Yasir Shah, Azhar Ali, Khalid Usman, Umar Amin, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali have been named captains of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab respectively.

The first five round matches will be played in Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan’s Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad and Rawalpindi’s stadiums will host the remaining five-round matches.

The final of the tournament will be played from 26 to 30 November for which the venue is yet to be decided.

Alongside the schedule, the squads for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022/23 have also been finalized with the consultation of all six associations and are as follows:

Balochistan:

Yasir Shah (c), Azeem Ghumman, Haris Sohail, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Ayyaz Tassawar, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad and Taj Wali.

Central Punjab:

Azhar Ali (c), Aamir Yameen, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shan, Hunain Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Khalid Usman (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Arshad Ullah, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Waqar Ahmed.

Northern:

Umar Amin (c), Abdul Faseh, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Huraira, Musa Khan, Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sarmad Bhatti, Umer Waheed, Waqas Ahmed and Zeeshan Malik.

Sindh:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abrar Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Aasghar, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mahmood.

Southern Punjab:

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ali Usman, Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Salman Ali Agha, Sameen Gull, Sharoon Siraj, Umer Siddique, Usman Salahuddin, Yousaf Baber and Zain Abbas.