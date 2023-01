After much delay, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the complete schedule of the hotly anticipated season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The tournament will begin on February 13th with the first game set to take place between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The final will be played on March 19th as earlier announced.

All six teams have already finalised their squads for the event.

PCB had earlier teased today (January 20th) as the announcement date of the schedule.

Complete PSL 8 schedule:

13 Feb – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, (Multan Cricket Stadium)

14 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

15 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, (Multan Cricket Stadium)

16 Feb – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

17 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, (Multan Cricket Stadium)

18 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

19 Feb – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

21 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

22 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, (Multan Cricket Stadium)

23 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

24 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, (National Bank Cricket Arena)

26 Feb – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, (National Bank Cricket Arena); Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, (Gaddafi Stadium)

27 Feb – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, (Gaddafi Stadium)

1 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi (Cricket Stadium)

2 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, (Gaddafi Stadium)

3 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

4 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, (Gaddafi Stadium)

5 Mar – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

6 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, (Pindi Cricket Stadium); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

8 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, (Pindi Cricket Stadium).

9 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

10 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2,( Pindi Cricket Stadium); Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, (Pindi Cricket Stadium).

11 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, (Pindi Cricket Stadium); Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, (Pindi Cricket Stadium)

12 Mar – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, (Pindi Cricket Stadium); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, (Gaddafi Stadium).

15 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar – Final,(Gaddafi Stadium)

(Afternoon matches will start at 2 pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7 pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6 pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8 pm)