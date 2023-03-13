The regular season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 came to its glorious end with Karachi Kings beating Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium to usher in the playoffs stage.

Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are the four teams left standing after 30 enthralling matches.

The league will go into a mini break to help teams and players recuperate before the tournament resumes on March 15th for its final stretch.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will kick off the playoffs after finishing first and second on the PSL 8 points table. The winner of their matchup will directly reach the final while the loser will get another shot at making the summit clash when they face the winner of eliminator 1 which will either be Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi.

The entirety of the playoffs will be played in Lahore, a ground which has offered an even contest between bat and ball, unlike other grounds.

PSL 8 playoffs schedule:

15 Mar – (Qualifier) Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium.

16 Mar – (Eliminator 1) Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar – (Eliminator 2) Loser Qualifier vs winner Eliminator 1, Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium.

* All games will take place at 7:00 PM (PKT).