Complete lock-down imposed in Lahore

146 more die of Covid-19; Inbound passengers to undergo Covid test at airports

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In the wake of continuing surge of global pandemic coronavirus, the Commissioner has imposed a complete lock-down in Lahore, and it will continue on Sunday as well.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to masses to strictly adhere to SOPs of the virus.

He said that a pressure on the health system is continuing on rise. He warned that if situation got worse then more stricter bans will be inevitable.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday said that Saturday and Sunaday are a complete lock-down days while all the markets, bazars, shoping malls will be closed today.

The businesses exempted from the lock-down will be allowed to open. The CCPO Lahore has ordered all the divisional SSPs of the city to ensure imposition of the lock-down coordinating with the other institutions.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 146 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 17,957.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre data, 4,696 new infections were detected when 48,740 samples were tested during this period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.63%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 825,519 with the addition of 4,696 new cases.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 303,182, Sindh 283,560, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 118,413, Islamabad 754,98, Balochistan 22,369, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,187 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,310.

The NCOC in its handout said that in view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May by 20 percent.

The fresh protocols released on NCOC’s Twitter handle for the inbound passengers stated that people having Pakistani passports could return to the country and had to carry a negative PCR test report performed 72 hours before travel.