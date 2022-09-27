Complaints through Qeemat App resolved

The monitoring squad has resolved 101 out of 159 complaints received on Qeemat App in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Monday that the deputy commissioner had directed shopkeepers and traders associations to display price boards in markets, bazaars and shops besides constituting a special monitoring squad.

The squad had received 159 complaints through Qeemat App over non-display of price lists during the last week.

The squad took action and resolved 101 complaints whereas warnings were also issued to 58 shopkeepers in addition to imposing a fine of Rs119, 000, he added.