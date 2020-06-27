Complaints’ redressal is top priority: IG

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir said that compensation of troubles and challenges faced by citizens is top priority of police so the circle officers should be ready to face strict accountability that does not contact to the complainant in time or not take timely steps for redressal of complaints.

He said this while chairing a session regarding integration of front desk CMS with 8787 complaints center.

He further said that every complainant who submits complaint on 8787 complaint center should be dealt with courteous behaviour and timely steps must be ensured for resolution of complaints with full diligence and hard work whereas preferential efforts should be continued to compensate the complaints received by Prime Minister Portal.

He further said that for facilitation of the citizens, follow up of applications received by call, e-mail, SMS and post should be kept on so that service delivery may be improved by provision of immediate justice to the citizens. He moreover said that complaints received on IGP complaint center should be resolved in accordance with the devised SOPs and the complaints of the citizens should not be closed to the office, until unless the citizen gets satisfied over proceedings.

He directed AIG complaints that calls received on 8787 should be carefully monitored and it should be cared that complete information submitted by the citizens must be shared with the concerned circle officer. He further said that the complaints of Police after initial enquiry, if a regular enquiry is needed then it should be executed and in case proving of allegations or not must be made the part of complaint center record and departmental proceedings should be recommended upon proving of allegations.

During the session, IG Punjab was apprised about steps taken for complaints of public and their resolution received from the province. Addl IG internal accountability branch Azhar Hameed Khokhar during the session briefed about progress of 8787 complaints center and its up gradation and told that with the integration of front desk CMS with 8787 complaints center will bring improvement in resolution of public complaints and by this, every application of the citizen will get resolved within defined dead line in accordance with SOPs IG Punjab directed to officers that special attention should be given to improve the performance of 8787 complaint center through monitoring so that after registration of cases, investigation process should be completed as early as possible and problems of the citizens may be resolved on priority basis. In the session, Addl IG internal accountability branch Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG IAB Imran Mehmud, AIG inquiries Umar salamat and AIG complaints Muhammad Naveed along with other officers were present.