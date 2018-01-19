Complaints of overseas Pakistanis being treated on priority

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission, (OPC), Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that on the special instructions of chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, complaints of expatriate Pakistanis regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis.

Interaction has been developed with the management of these schemes to ensure timely handing over of plots and houses to Overseas Pakistanis.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the status of development work in a private housing scheme.

Afzaal Bhatti instructed the management of the scheme to expedite the development work and report in this regard be sent to OPC head office on weekly basis.

He further said that construction of roads, sewerage, water supply and drainage system be completed before stipulated period, so that handing over of plots to Overseas Pakistanis and other allottees could be ensured in shortest possible time.

Commissioner OPC also visited the site and issued necessary instructions to the management of the housing scheme .