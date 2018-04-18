Complaints of expatriates about housing societies being redressed

Lahore

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission, (OPC), Punjab, Afzaal Bhatti has said that complaints of expatriate Pakistanis regarding housing societies are being redressed on priority basis.

Interaction has been developed with the management of these societies to ensure timely handing over of plots and houses to Overseas Pakistanis, he said while presiding over a meeting to review the status of development work in a private housing society here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of housing society, contractor firm and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Afzaal Bhatti instructed the management of the housing society to expedite the development work and report in this regard be sent to OPC head office on weekly basis.

He further said that construction of roads, sewerage, water supply and drainage system be completed, so that handing over of plots to Overseas Pakistanis and other allottees could be ensured in shortest possible time.

He further instructed that a comprehensive strategy be pursued to expedite the pace of development work.—APP