Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem has said that the purpose of holding open kutcheries is to listen to the grievances of the public directly and sort out their redressal on priority. He said this while addressing an open kutchery at Attock Police Headquarters.

He said that the doors of his office remained open even on Sundays and other public holidays. He said, police would serve the people at any cost and would ensure peaceful environment across the district.

He said that police complaint cell system was being improved and call back system for the complainant has been made better and being monitored.