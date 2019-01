Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has said that the government is taking concrete steps for development and prosperity of the province. The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated this while talking to a delegation in Peshawar on Friday. Shah Farman said a complaint cell has already been established in Governor House to redress the grievances of people. The delegation apprised the Governor KP about their problems for which he assured his full cooperation.

