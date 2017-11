Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said competent, dutiful and honest officials are pride of the department.

Addressing the farewell ceremony of former acting IG Punjab Capt (R) Usman Khattak, he said Usman Khattak was among those officers who always observed merit and did public service. He added that these hard working and dutiful officers had increased respect and honour of the department.