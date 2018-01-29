Compering workshop to be held at PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a two-day compering workshop from January 30 at Lecture Hall of PNCA.

PNCA arranged a two-day workshop keeping in view the growing demand for compering and Radio Jockeying, an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that training would be provided in voice-over, narration, dubbing, anchoring and Radio Jockeying. Those want to improve their diction in Urdu can also gain from this workshop, he added. According to details, the course is design to help improve communication skills through various speech and voice exercises, conversation exercises etc. Script and play reading also forms a part of the workshop.

During the course of the workshop, the participants will also get exposure of a digital studio environment to have a first-hand knowledge of the equipment and to get familiar with the use of a microphone in a studio ambiance.—APP

