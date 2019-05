Staff Reporter

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs1 million among families who lost their loved ones in a blast on May 08 outside Data Darbar shrine in Lahore.

In his meeting with the bereaved families, the provincial Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant all blast martyrs high rank in Jannah. “I feel the sorrow of all of you who lost their beloved ones and we are part of your grief.