Companies were opened after permission of SBP: Tarin

Observer Report Lahore

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that companies were opened for investment purpose with the permission of State Bank of Pakistan but closed between 2014-15 adding that no bank account was opened for these companies and no transaction was made.

Talking to a news channel, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the companies were opened when Tariq Malik was working for Bin Laden group. He said that formal permission was taken to invest in his bank.

Shaukat Tareen further said that a Dubai-based company showed interest to invest in his bank.

He said that he is ready at all times as he has done nothing wrong adding that he has all the documentary evidence while PM Imran Khan has been informed that all my assets are declared.