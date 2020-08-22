Companies not to raise medicine prices till Sept 30

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pharmaceutical companies across the country will not bump up prices of medicines till September 30, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that the companies will not hike prices in the current financial year’s first quarter.

The decision was made to bring relief to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to the drug policy of April 2018, pharmaceuticals can raise prices from seven to 10%. The spokesperson said that the companies can raise the prices under the annual Consumer Price Index, lauding the decision by the pharmaceuticals against the price hike.