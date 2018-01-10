Companies, dealers told to comply with seed act 2015

Multan

Agriculture department said on Tuesday the sale of substandard and unregistered seed has been declared an offense under the Seed Act 2015 (Amended) and seed companies, dealers and importers should avoid violation or else be ready for punitive action.

In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, the spokesman said that seed companies, dealers and importers also need to get themselves registered with the federal seed certification and registration department (FSC&RD) to run seed business.

They are bound to sell only the seed that is registered with FSC&RD and sale of non-branded seed was also illegal.

The spokesman said the sale of their own seed in the packing of some other company and sale of some registered variety showing it as their own or in the packing of their company was also prohibited.

Company’s seed packets should have all the details printed on them including company name, address, date of production, expiry date, purity, lot number, and testing date. Sale is prohibited in case of any of the above mentioned details are missing from the packet.— APP