More companies to be added to PSX

Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Richard Morin said that after the integration of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad into a single National stock exchange, PSX performance has improved significantly.

He said this during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here Friday.He said more companies would be added to the PSX, hoping that companies from the SME sector would also be listed.

He emphasized on beefing up investor protection, ease of doing business,better security for investors and building a new trading platform.

Morin said that he wants to improve safeguards to boost the number of retail investors, who currently less than 0.2 percent of the nation’s 200-million plus population.

He expressed hope that RCCI and PSX, will increase cooperation and coordination to explore ways and means to initiate business support programs and project for SMEs.

Richard also appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities in the region.

Earlier, RCCI chief Zahid Latif Khan in his welcome address said that PSX has now become one of the promising destinations for local and foreign investors.

He invited Richard Morin to participate in the upcoming RCCI All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference Gawadar and International Rawal Expo.

RCCI has been providing a great platform to attract investors and promote local businesses to show case and market their product including capital market, he added.—APP