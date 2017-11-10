Commuters suffer by traffic jams in twin cities due to protest

Rawalpindi/Islamabad

Commuters between Rawalpindi and Islamabad as well to other cities have been suffering immensely for the last couple of days due to blocking of all main roads by the police by containers following a sit in by Tehrik e Labaik Ya Rasool Allah.

Though the Tehrik has been staging a sit in with nominal attendance, all the main roads in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been blocked with containers making it impossible for the commuters including school going children and emergency patients.

Many college and university going students could not attend their educational institutions on Thursday due to so called extra ordinary security arrangements. A number of students interviewed by this agency including Liaquat Jadoon and Bilal Ahmad Khan strongly criticised the police for its high handedness and failure to control a small number of protestors. They said it is understandable that the government does not want to use a heavy hand but there is also no justification to allow them a free hand causing inconvenience to the citizens.

Many commuters including Qurban, Razzak and Ashraf who were stuck-up at double road, the only crossing point between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the 9th Avenue said it has become a routine that political parties organise protests to lock down Islamabad.