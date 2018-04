Islamabad

Commuters and drivers traveling regularly on the motorways have expressed dismay over construction of too many toll plazas. They said that construction of new toll plazas creates more stops and wastes time. Muhammad Arshad, a van driver plying from Peshawar to Faisalabad daily, said that in the past he used to pay toll at the end of his journey. But now he has to pay toll at three points – Islamabad, Pindi Bhattian and finally at Faisalabad, he added.—APP