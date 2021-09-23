Communters suffer as roads in Karachi inundated due to rain

Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday, leaving major roads in Pakistan’s largest city inundated and the public in agony.

The flow of traffic was disrupted at Rafiqui Shaheed Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, Regal Chowk and Fawara Chowk due to rain.

People faced inconvenience while reaching their offices, hospitals, and other destinations.

This is Nagan Chowrangi #Karachi !!where is KMC?? Karachi administrator ??? Rain ended at 2:30pm and still no response from Sindh Govt! @murtazawahab1 reality on ground is different than your tall claims pic.twitter.com/IteRRKv5I1 — • S I D R A • (@imran_sidra) September 23, 2021

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains and thundershowers in several parts of the metropolitan on Friday and Saturday.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said moderate to heavy rain is expected in the next two days. He also warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of the metropolitan on Friday saying that the monsoon system has strengthened due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media show motorists and pedestrians facing a hard time walking on the roads.