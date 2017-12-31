Community support to pave way for effective policing

With a view to safeguard the interests of citizens and immediately addressing the grievances of complainants coming to police stations, Islamabad police have decided to activate the Citizen Police Coordination Committees (CPCC) comprising notables of the society.

A meeting of CPCC (City Zone) was conducted here under the Chairmanship of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh which was attended by all members of CPCC, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs). The meeting decided to activate work of CPCC and ensure merit and trust among parties while settling their disputes. SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said that work of CPCC members is of great responsibility and dignity. He hoped that all members will work with devotion and police and public cooperation to be enhanced in order to strengthen trust-building measures.

He said that all police stations in City Zone will depute one head constable to assist members of CPCC in their functioning. The SP (City) said that SDPOs will check progress and submit fortnightly report to the authorities. Representatives of these Committees were urged to work honestly and with devotion in order to solve the problems of general public.

It has been focused that there should be no gap between police and public and crime control measures should be made more effective with mutual cooperation. These committees have priority areas including resolving community problems on immediate basis, inculcating friendly police ecology with polite and decent attitude, providing enhanced security atmosphere, provision of better working environment and end to indecent practices from police stations.—APP

