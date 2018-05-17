Community organizations urged to combat AIDS

Hyderabad

Gynecologist and Consultant at Agha Khan and Rajputana Hospitals Hyderabad, Dr. Rabia Shaikh has called upon the NGOs and other community organizations to combat with HIV/AIDS menace in the district. Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Dr.Rabia Shaikh said this is high time to adopt strategy against this deadly disease for which each organization, NGO and individual was equally responsible to participate in the interest of society.

She said that in addition to providing regular medical facilities to the people, the Sindh Government has decided to prepare a plan of action against HIV/AIDS and to implement it with the collaboration of organizations, NGOs and the community participation.

She informed that our strategy would be to control over behavioral risk factors responsible for spread of HIV/AIDS in the society and to monitor on HIV prevalence through detective methods and organizational performance so that this menace could be combated with scientific methods. Dr. Rabia Shaikh said this has created dangerous situation in the society. She said that Injection Drug Users (IDUS) were the main cause in the spread of HIV/AIDS.—APP