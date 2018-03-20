Communities empowerment workshop

Salim Ahmed

The Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised “2-day International workshop on Collective Action for Knowledge Economy Using Technology (CAKE-TECH)” funded by Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) under Civic Engagement Programme with the theme of communities empowerment for sustainable development for knowledge economy.

Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Norway Ms Siv Kaspersen chaired the inaugural session of the workshops here on Monday while UVAS Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Rector Virtual University of Pakistan Dr Naveed A Malik, Vice-Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Mare Nostrum Norway Mr Otto Evjenth, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Prof Dr Anila Zameer Durrani, Dr Shahida Noumani and a large number of students, faculty members and national and international participants from all over the world were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that UVAS is providing disease diagnostics, 24/7 clinical & extension services, consultancy and advisory services by using best modern practices and technologies for the profitability and poverty alleviation of poor livestock farming community.

He also listed the achievement of UVAS especially its ranking not only among top Asian Universities but also among world universities in Times Higher Education World University Ranking and QS World Top University Ranking. He said that in collaboration of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) UVAS provided an egg and drum stick to school going students in Pattoki surrounding area school for improve their health and solve issue of malnutrition. He lauded the organiser to arrange workshop for the nobel cause to uplift the poor community.